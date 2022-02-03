Managers of 5 restaurants arrested for violation of Corona SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar has arrested the managers of five restaurants for allowing dining in their facilities in violation of Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs), said a press release issued here on Thursday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Mohammad Azhar Khan conducted raids on various restaurants on University last night.

On violation of Corona SOPs and ban on dining, he arrested the managers of University Tikka Shop, Khyber Charsi Tikka Shop, Islamia Tikka Shop and Yasin Restaurant and directed initiation of legal proceedings against them.

DC Peshawar has directed administrative officers for conducting raids on restaurants and other business centres at different times to ensure the implementation of Corona preventive SOPs in letter and spirit.

He has further urged the general public to vaccinate themselves from their nearby vaccination centre as soon as possible to arrest the spread of the virus. He has also directed the trading community to show adherence to SOPs in their respective business centres, otherwise, local proceedings would be initiated against them.