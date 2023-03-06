Managers of 9 filling stations arrested for least gauge

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The district administration on Monday, here, arrested the managers of 9 filling stations for allegedly misleading the consumers by filling the least gauge of petrol.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shah Fahad, the officers of district administration conducted raids on filling stations at City Circular Road, Gulbahar, Charsadda Road and G.

T. Road and held nine filling station managers.

The DC has directed relevant officers to inspect the filling stations within the areas of their jurisdiction and take action against management for misleading consumers by filling their tanks against their demand.