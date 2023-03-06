UrduPoint.com

Managers Of 9 Filling Stations Arrested For Least Gauge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Managers of 9 filling stations arrested for least gauge

The district administration on Monday, here, arrested the managers of 9 filling stations for allegedly misleading the consumers by filling the least gauge of petrol

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The district administration on Monday, here, arrested the managers of 9 filling stations for allegedly misleading the consumers by filling the least gauge of petrol.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shah Fahad, the officers of district administration conducted raids on filling stations at City Circular Road, Gulbahar, Charsadda Road and G.

T. Road and held nine filling station managers.

The DC has directed relevant officers to inspect the filling stations within the areas of their jurisdiction and take action against management for misleading consumers by filling their tanks against their demand.

Related Topics

Peshawar Petrol Road Charsadda

Recent Stories

National Marine Dredging Group and Abu Dhabi Chamb ..

National Marine Dredging Group and Abu Dhabi Chamber sign MoU

12 minutes ago
 DC assures cooperation in addressing problems of M ..

DC assures cooperation in addressing problems of Molvi G hospital

24 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) kicks o ..

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) kicks off two-week-long cleanliness d ..

24 minutes ago
 Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani ..

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, German minister discuss ..

24 minutes ago
 Supreme Court orders to hand over recovered girls ..

Supreme Court orders to hand over recovered girls to their mother

24 minutes ago
 Students donate blood in Multan

Students donate blood in Multan

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.