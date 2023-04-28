UrduPoint.com

Managers Of Eight Well Known Restaurants Held Over Unhygienic Conditions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Managers of eight well known restaurants held over unhygienic conditions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Following the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shah Fahad the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Syeda Zainab Naqvi on Friday paid surprise visits to various renowned hotels and restaurants here and arrested eight managers over unhygienic conditions.

An official communique issued here said that AC along with Deputy Director (DD) of Food Safety Authority, Asad Khan visited various restaurants in University Town, Phase-III Chowk, Arbab Road and Tehkal areas and inspected fast food shops, including Yasin Restaurant, Jalil Restaurant, Dum Pukh Food and Jamali Restaurant.

She expressed annoyance over the poor hygienic conditions of the kitchen and staff of the restaurants and hotels and ordered the arrest of managers.

She issued warnings to several hotel and restaurants managers regarding the hygiene of the staff and the quality of food and drinking items.

She urged the masses to dial the control room number 091-9211338 of the district administration in case of any complaint.

