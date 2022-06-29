Managers of food outlets arrested, restaurants sealed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner, Sayyeda Zainab Naqvi on Wednesday sealed Chief Burger on University Road and arrested its manager for using substandard edible oil.

The district administration office said the AAC also inspected the fruits and other items of famous Sadaqat Juice on University Road and the shop was sealed for using rotten fruits in juices.

The shop of Sweet Ice cream was also sealed after confirmation that expired milk was being used during ice cream production.

The shops of Dehleez Fast Food were also sealed for using substandard edible items and not maintaining the hygiene situation. Managers of all the four food outlets were arrested.

The AAC said that those playing with lives of people deserved no leniency and would be dealt accordingly in the court of law.