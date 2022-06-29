UrduPoint.com

Managers Of Food Outlets Arrested, Restaurants Sealed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Managers of food outlets arrested, restaurants sealed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner, Sayyeda Zainab Naqvi on Wednesday sealed Chief Burger on University Road and arrested its manager for using substandard edible oil.

The district administration office said the AAC also inspected the fruits and other items of famous Sadaqat Juice on University Road and the shop was sealed for using rotten fruits in juices.

The shop of Sweet Ice cream was also sealed after confirmation that expired milk was being used during ice cream production.

The shops of Dehleez Fast Food were also sealed for using substandard edible items and not maintaining the hygiene situation. Managers of all the four food outlets were arrested.

The AAC said that those playing with lives of people deserved no leniency and would be dealt accordingly in the court of law.

Related Topics

Oil Road All Court

Recent Stories

PSX experiences another downtrend as the market lo ..

PSX experiences another downtrend as the market loses 308 points

30 minutes ago
 Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to gather and sight Zil Haj ..

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to gather and sight Zil Hajj moon today

54 minutes ago
 Quetta Literary Festival comes to an end after 2 d ..

Quetta Literary Festival comes to an end after 2 days

2 hours ago
 One polio worker and two policemen were gunned dow ..

One polio worker and two policemen were gunned down in North Waziristan

3 hours ago
 PCB announces the schedule of the Tri-nation serie ..

PCB announces the schedule of the Tri-nation series between Pakistan, New Zealan ..

3 hours ago
 Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Impressed by Th ..

Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Impressed by The New vivo X-FOLD?

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.