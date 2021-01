Managers of seven marriage halls booked

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :The district administration registered FIRs [first information reports] against managers of seven marriage halls over violation of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs), on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the district administration said that Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool checked 13 marriage halls and found seven violating coronavirus SOPs.

The marriage halls violating SOPs include Canal Palace Marquee Hall-I Canal road, Canal Palace Marquee Hall-II Canal Road, Usmania Marriage Hall- I Canal Road, Usmania Marriage Hall-II Canal Road, Lyallpur Garrison Hall-I Gutwala Sheikhupura Road, Lyallpur Garrison Hall-II Gutwala Sheikhupura Road and Zoom Marquee Canal Road.