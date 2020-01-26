UrduPoint.com
Managers Of Six Hotels Booked

Sumaira FH 4 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 04:10 PM

Managers of six hotels booked

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) ::The police registered cases against managers of six hotels for violating the Marriage Act.

A police spokesman said Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool checked marriage halls, restaurants and hotels and Victorian Executive Marquee, Zoom Marquee, Castle Marquee, Quilium Marquee, Koh-e-Noor Marriage Hall and Victoria Marquee were violating the marriage act.

The police have registered cases against managers of the hotels.

