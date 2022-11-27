UrduPoint.com

Managers Of Three Mega Stores Arrested For Misusing Car-parking

Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Managers of three mega stores arrested for misusing car-parking

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :District administration arrested the managers of three megastores on University Road for misusing car parking of their respective buildings, said a press release issued on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Shafiullah Khan had received complaints about traffic jams on University Road due to the misuse of the car-parking facility in the buildings which prompted him to direct action.

In this connection, Area Magistrate/ Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Syed Zainab Naqvi along with Station House Officer (SHO) concerned and with Traffic Police rushed to the spot and on inspection found that the management of Sapphire Plaza was using car-parking of their building for other purposes.

Later they registered a FIR against the owner.

District administration has arrested the managers of all three stores including Sapphire, Limelight, and Ethnic for the purpose of investigation.

The district administration has directed the owners of all commercial plazas on University Road to use car-parking of their buildings for the same specified purpose and avoid creating hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic. Otherwise, stern legal action would be taken against them.

