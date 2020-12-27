UrduPoint.com
Managers Of Two Marriage Halls Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 09:40 PM

Managers of two marriage halls arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC City) Syed Ayub Bukhari has arrested managers of two marriage halls over coronavirus SOPs violation.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Sunday that AC paid surprised visit and checked various marriage halls and found Quillium Marquee and Silver Spoon marriage halls violating coronavirus SOPs as participants of the wedding ceremony were without face-masks and ignoring social distance.

Therefore, the AC arrested managers of both marriage halls.

Further action was underway.

