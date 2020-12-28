UrduPoint.com
Managers Of Two Marriage Halls Held Over SOPs Violation

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 09:33 PM

Managers of two marriage halls held over SOPs violation

Assistant Commissioners have arrested managers of two marriage halls on charge of violation of anti-coronavirus SOPs, here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioners have arrested managers of two marriage halls on charge of violation of anti-coronavirus SOPs, here on Monday.

A spokesman of district administration said that Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbool checked various marriage halls and found violation of corona SOPs in Khayyam Marriage Hall-1 and Khayyam Marriage Hall-2 at Sargodha Road.

Therefore, the AC Sadar arrested managers of both marriage halls and handed them over to the police. Separate cases have also been registered against them while further action is under progress.

