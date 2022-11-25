UrduPoint.com

Managers Of Various Bakeries Held Over Unhygienic Conditions

Muhammad Irfan Published November 25, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Managers of various bakeries held over unhygienic conditions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Syeda Zainab Naqvi visited various renowned bakeries on University road and Arbab Road, and held ten managers over unhygienic conditions.

According to a press release, following the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah, she visited Shereen Mahal, New Cake Centre, Sehr-e-Nau and other bakeries. She expressed her annoyance on the unhygienic conditions in the bakeries.

Related Topics

Road

Recent Stories

Hasan Ali signs for Warwickshire for county season ..

Hasan Ali signs for Warwickshire for county season of 2023

2 hours ago
 SC revokes lifetime ban on former PTI leader Faisa ..

SC revokes lifetime ban on former PTI leader Faisal Vawda

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan should postpone public gathering due to ..

Imran Khan should postpone public gathering due to security threat: Rana Sanaull ..

3 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announ ..

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announced

5 hours ago
 Actor Ismail Tara passes away

Actor Ismail Tara passes away

6 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkey on two-day official v ..

PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkey on two-day official visit

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.