Managers of wedding halls arrested, schools sealed over SOPs violation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar Thursday arrested the managers of five wedding halls and also sealed three schools over violation of the Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The administration also arrested 22 shopkeepers over violation of SOPs and not wearing safety masks.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khalid Mahmood, the officers of the district administration carried out inspections of bazaars and other public facilities to ensure the implementation of officially announced Corona preventive SOPs in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

The managers of five wedding halls were arrested over the violation of SOPs and serving indoor meal to visitors while three private schools were sealed for summoning students to school in violation of restrictions proclaimed by the provincial government.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has said that crackdown against the violators of Corona preventive SOPs was continue to implement the directives of the provincial government in letter and spirit.