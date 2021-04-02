UrduPoint.com
Managers Wedding Halls Arrested, Fine Over Violation Of Corona SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 59 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 06:10 PM

Managers wedding halls arrested, fine over violation of corona SOPs

Peshawar, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) ::District administration cracks down on Peshawar Corona code of conduct violation and arrested the manager of the Amir Paradise Wedding Hall for violating the corona SOPs here on Friday.

The officials of the district administration Peshawar on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Capt. (Retd) Khalid Mahmood sealed the wedding hall after vacating from the other staff and guests present on this occasion.

Action was also taken against officials of the Golden Arena for violating the Corona SOPs. Talking to media men Deputy Commissioner Capt. (retd) Khalid Mahmood said that despite the ban, there was a huge rush inside the wedding hall and Golden Arena.

He said, food was being served inside the hall despite the ban. He also appreciated timely action by the officials of the district administration.

DC Peshawar said, marriage hall management should implement government code of conduct otherwise legal action would be taken against violators, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Capt (retd) Khalid Mahmood informed.

Meanwhile, Additional Assistant Commissioner Aftab Ahmed visited the main GT road and took action over violation of code of conduct issued by the provincial government. In another crackdown on Ring Road, Additional Assistant Commissioner Aizaz Ahmed imposed fine and sealing of different shops for violating corona code of conduct.

