Managing Director (MD) Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Nasir Shahzad Dogar to recruit 500 more sanitary workers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Managing Director (MD) Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Nasir Shahzad Dogar said that 500 more sanitary workers would be recruited, after recently hiring of 300 workforce to ensure making the city clean and green as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to media persons here Saturday, MD Dogar informed that MWMC board of Directors (BoD) in its recently held meeting had approved recruitment of 500 sanitary workers. He said the company already had hired 300 workers along with 25 drivers.

Nasir Shahzad said purchasing of requisite machinery worth Rs350 million was also in process, adding that tenders for hiring machinery and logistics to fulfill immediate need would be issued in upcoming few days.

He said the BoD had given go ahead for initiating tendering process of heavy machinery.

The MD said waste drums were installed outside of public schools, with private schools' administrations were pursuing hard to arrange similar outlets to ensure cleanliness in and around of their premises. Achieving green and clean Pakistan was our earnest target which could be achieved only through cooperation of community, he emphasized.