Managing Director Of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) Amir Tufail Calls On Amir Muqam

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2023 | 09:44 PM

Managing Director of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) Amir Tufail on Thursday called on Advisor to Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Managing Director of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) Amir Tufail on Thursday called on Advisor to Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam.

The MD, SNGPL briefed the Adviser about the ongoing projects of the SNGPL.

In the meeting, the Adviser to the Prime Minister raised the issues related to the SNGPL in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Managing Director assured that the SNGPL was committed to become the leading supplier of natural gas in the region.

