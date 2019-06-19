Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) provides 4000 scholarships among deserving students: MD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Aon Abbas Buppi has said that the department has provided more than 4000 scholarships to deserving students across the country during last nine months

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ):Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Aon Abbas Buppi has said that the department has provided more than 4000 scholarships to deserving students across the country during last nine months.

He said this during his visit to University of Malakand, University of Buner and University of Swat. He signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the said universities for 50 each Graduation and Master scholarships.

He said that PBM has also sent letters to 82 other universities for providing scholarships for deserving students.

Addressing the students MD PBM said that according to vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for welfare and prosperity of new generation and development of the country, PBM has striving to facilitate students for getting their education.

Buppi said that the PBM has operating 150 schools, 40 sweet homes and 150 women empowerment centers which are providing best educational and entrepreneur facilities among students and women. He said PBM also provided different commodities among more than 50,000 disabled persons.

He said that federal government introducing reforms in PBM that would help and support poor and deserving people in future.

The MD said that politics of Prime Minister Imran Khan has changed the mind set of people regarding elimination of corruption in the country. He asked every deserved person to contact PBM for getting educational scholarships.