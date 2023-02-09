Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah inspects sanitation in Hyderabad

Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah paid a detailed visit to Qasimabad District Hyderabad and inspected the sanitation situation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah paid a detailed visit to Qasimabad District Hyderabad and inspected the sanitation situation.

He visited Naseem Nagar, Happy Home, Wadhu Wah, Bhatai Nagar, Alamdar Chowk and other areas in Qasimabad along with Executive Director Operation Nisar Ahmed Soomro and officials of the Turkish company, said a statement on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the sanitation situation should be improved.

During the visit, he also interacted with the local residents and asked about the cleaning situation, on which the local residents expressed their satisfaction and said that the way the cleaning work is going on, it should not stop.

Local residents appreciated the performance of SSWMB.

On this occasion, the MD Solid Waste assured that steps are being taken to further improve the quality of sanitation and door-to-door garbage collection will be started soon in Hyderabad City and Kotri as well.

He instructed the concerned officers to pick up the garbage and also improve the overall operational efficiency.

He directed the officials concerned to take steps as soon as possible to provide relief to citizens by keeping the city clean and ensure timely redressal of citizens' complaints, while taking other measures in this regard, prioritize public awareness and provision of facilities.