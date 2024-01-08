Open Menu

Managing Director STEVTA Munawar Ali Mithani Visits HCCI

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2024 | 07:19 PM

Managing Director STEVTA Munawar Ali Mithani visits HCCI

The Managing Director of the Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA), Munawar Ali Mithani visited the Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) and met with chamber president Adeel Siddiqui

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) The Managing Director of the Sindh Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA), Munawar Ali Mithani visited the Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) and met with chamber president Adeel Siddiqui.

During the meeting, he expressed a desire to collaborate with HCCI to further enhance the functioning of technical institutes and vocational centers.

He emphasized the importance of strengthening ties with industries to create more employment opportunities for skilled graduates.

According to a statement issued on Monday, HCCI president Adeel Siddiqui welcomed the MD STEVTA and acknowledged the authority's current performance while highlighting the potential for further improvement.

He noted that traditional training programs often result in a shortage of technically skilled individuals in industries and there is a need to revise the curriculum to incorporate modern sciences, enabling skilled individuals to actively contribute to industrial growth. HCCI is actively engaged in academia-industry liaison to address these challenges.

The meeting was attended by representatives from HCCI, including senior vice president Najmuddin Qureshi, vice president Ovais Khan and members Muhammad Danish Khan and Ahsan Naghar.

The regional director STEVTA Manzoor Chandio, deputy director Altaf Shaikh, assistant manager CPC Kamran Ali Zai, director monitoring Saqib Khokhar and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Shortage Education Hyderabad Chamber Commerce From Industry Employment

Recent Stories

Govt to ensure uninterrupted power supply to Karac ..

Govt to ensure uninterrupted power supply to Karachi: PM

25 minutes ago
 Angry farmers stage Germany-wide tractor blockades

Angry farmers stage Germany-wide tractor blockades

25 minutes ago
 PESCO notifies power suspension on different KP fe ..

PESCO notifies power suspension on different KP feeders

21 minutes ago
 NUST extends scholar support programme to Chakwal

NUST extends scholar support programme to Chakwal

21 minutes ago
 SC abolishes lifetime disqualification under Artic ..

SC abolishes lifetime disqualification under Article 62

1 hour ago
 PDMA issues alert to cope with cold wave

PDMA issues alert to cope with cold wave

1 hour ago
Tribunal allows Hammad Azhar's father to contest e ..

Tribunal allows Hammad Azhar's father to contest election from NA-129

1 hour ago
 Eerily quiet on South Korea's frontline border isl ..

Eerily quiet on South Korea's frontline border island

1 hour ago
 Price control inspections lead to legal actions ag ..

Price control inspections lead to legal actions against violating shopkeepers

1 hour ago
 ET declares Mushtaq Ghani as eligible to contest t ..

ET declares Mushtaq Ghani as eligible to contest the upcoming election

1 hour ago
 Order to complete Allied Hospital upgrade by 31st

Order to complete Allied Hospital upgrade by 31st

1 hour ago
 Caretaker PM directs expediting efforts to control ..

Caretaker PM directs expediting efforts to control smuggling

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan