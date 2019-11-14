Managing Director Waster and Sanitation Agency (WASA) for early drainage of rain water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Managing Director Waster and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rao Muhammad Qasim has directed officers to ensure early drainage of rain water from roads

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) : Managing Director Waster and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rao Muhammad Qasim has directed officers to ensure early drainage of rain water from roads.

According to a notification issued here on Thursday, the MD Rao Muhammad Qasim has said that facilitation of public was top priority and no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

He directed officers concerned to remain present in the field till drainage of last drop of the rain water.