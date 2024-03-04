Managing Director Water And Sanitation Agency (WASA) Ghufran Ahmed Promoted
Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2024 | 08:22 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Ghufran Ahmed has been promoted to BS-20 and Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman has issued a notification in this regard.
MD WASA Ghufran Ahmad has been credited with numerous successes in Lahore including achievement of elevating Lahore's revenue collection from Rs 250 million monthly to Rs1.5 billion.
He played a pivotal role in ushering an IT revolution in WASA and revenue dashboard, fuel monitoring, tube well monitoring, complaint monitoring, and recovery android application are among the key initiatives.
Previously, Ghufran Ahmad received certificates of commendation for outstanding performance from former Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi and Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
