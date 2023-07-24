Managing Director(MD)Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Aamir Fida Paracha visits RCCI

Managing Director(MD)Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Aamir Fida Paracha on Monday visited Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and attended the meeting of the Standing Committee on Human Rights

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Managing Director(MD)Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Aamir Fida Paracha on Monday visited Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and attended the meeting of the Standing Committee on Human Rights.

President RCCI Saqib Rafiq briefed the MD Bait-ul-mal in detail about the ongoing activities of the Chamber, especially the ongoing programs under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

He said that the Chamber had also been actively participating in the rehabilitation and relief work of natural disasters such as floods, and earthquakes , adding chamber also organized blood donation camps for thalassemia-affected children every year.

RCCI president also assured full support and offered a joint partnership for providing cochlear implants to deaf and mute children, a memorandum of understanding for an awareness drive on Thalassemia, Hepatitis C and various other initiatives of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal.

Chairman Committee Naveed Kanwal welcomed the suggestions of members including, in-kind support for Meal on Wheels, Orphanage, Thalassemia and others.