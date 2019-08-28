Mandatory Educational Services Act implements in Balochistan : Muhammad Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Education Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri here on Wednesday said action has been taken against 4000 ghost employees, non-duty staffs without discrimination in Balochistan Education Department under implementation of Mandatory Employee Educational Service Act.

Talking to media persons, he said the Employee Educational Services Act has been implemented in Education Department after approval of Governor Balochistan, saying that those employees would forcibly be closed educational institutions for purposing of strike which would face a fine of Rs 100,000 and a month imprisonment under it.

Adviser Haji Muhammad Khan further said provincial government headed by Chief Minister Balochsitan Mir Jam Kamal Khan was paying special attention on provision of facilities to educational institutions including remote areas of districts in order to improve performances of institutions for achieving quality of education.

He said all available resources are being utilized to progress standard of education in government educational institutions, saying that directives have been issued to concerned officials of education department to ensure attendance of teachers which was essential for interest of student's future.

He said no compromise would be made on ghost employees of Education Sector who received their salaries at houses which burden would be reduced from Education Sector for betterment of knowledge in province "Mandatory Educational Services Act was tabled from August 10, 2019 in Balochistan Assembly which was passed by lawmakers and it has been implemented in Education Department after approval of Governor Balochistan", he said in replying to a question.

He said performances of educational institutions were being enhanced in respective areas of province due to taking strict action against ghost employees and in this regard, several employees including teachers and non-teaching staffs were terminated from their services over prolong absent.