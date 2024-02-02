Mandatory Hajj Ritual Training To Begin On February 12
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2024 | 06:19 PM
The first phase of mandatory Hajj ritual training for intending pilgrims of the Government Scheme will commence on February 12 in seven Haji camps located nationwide
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) The first phase of mandatory Hajj ritual training for intending pilgrims of the Government Scheme will commence on February 12 in seven Haji camps located nationwide.
A spokesman of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony said in a statement that over 69,000 government scheme pilgrims will undergo training in two phases in various districts of the country.
The second training phase would be started after the holy month of Ramadan. Details of the training schedule will be communicated to the successful intending pilgrims through mobile messages and the Hajj app. Hajj pilgrims will attend training workshops at their convenient local venues.
The spokesman said the chief hajj trainer while addressing the ministry’s 90 officers and official’s training workshop, said that special attention in training has been given to Hajj rituals as well as discipline and administrative issues.
The training curriculum has already been finalized by Ahmed Nadeem Khan, Joint Secretary Administration of the Ministry, along with Director General Syed Mushahed Hussain Khalid and Chief Trainer Nasir Aziz Khan.
Hajj training will be conducted across seven Hajj camps situated in various districts. Quoting the trainers, the spokesman said the new extensive training program will cover the 'Pak Hajj' mobile app, guidance for Hajj preparations, understanding rituals, addressing challenges during Hajj, and providing general instructions.
The chief trainer mentioned that model tents resembling Mina Valley style have been set up in the training centres. Pilgrims will receive guidance from Master Trainers using 3D videos and interactive question-and-answer sessions.
Recent Stories
Election 2024: Great enthusiasm witnesses among voters in merged tribal district ..
Sindh University Jamshoro remains closed from Feb 6 to 9
SU faculty expresses solidarity with Kashmiris people
Preparations for general elections 2024 in district Abbottabad discussed
Four institutes enter semi-finals of inter-varsity badminton championship
Central Election Office set up for ROs of Multan
PML-N to win polls with huge majority: Rana Munawar
PPP pursuing pro-people agenda: Asifa Bhutto
DEMP, QMMB organize event on 'Kashmir Day with educational artwork
Pakistan, EU agree to deepen ties under Strategic Engagement Plan
Rizwan asks Babar interesting question about his marriage
Security forces kill 24 terrorists in Mach, Kolpur: ISPR
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Election 2024: Great enthusiasm witnesses among voters in merged tribal districts1 minute ago
-
Sindh University Jamshoro remains closed from Feb 6 to 91 minute ago
-
SU faculty expresses solidarity with Kashmiris people2 minutes ago
-
Preparations for general elections 2024 in district Abbottabad discussed2 minutes ago
-
Central Election Office set up for ROs of Multan17 minutes ago
-
PML-N to win polls with huge majority: Rana Munawar17 minutes ago
-
PPP pursuing pro-people agenda: Asifa Bhutto17 minutes ago
-
DEMP, QMMB organize event on 'Kashmir Day with educational artwork17 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, EU agree to deepen ties under Strategic Engagement Plan17 minutes ago
-
PML-N will steer country out of economic quagmire: Dar31 minutes ago
-
JUI-F chief asks masses to wisely utilize election opportunity for country’s future41 minutes ago
-
District admin holds meeting to address relief cases following natural calamities41 minutes ago