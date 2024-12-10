Mandatory Promotional Training For Doctors Starts At PHSA
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2024 | 08:37 PM
Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) here Tuesday commenced its four-month mandatory training for promotion of management cadre doctors from BPS-18 to BPS-19
The training program was inaugurated by Director General (DG) PHSA, Dr Abdul Waheed.
Addressing the ceremony, DG PHSA welcomed the participants emphasizing the importance of the program in shaping the future leaders of our healthcare system.
The mandatory promotional training program is designed to enhance the knowledge, technical expertise of management cadre doctors and to prepare them for increased responsibilities and leadership roles.
The training would include a blend of theory, practical sessions, case studies and interactive workshops to refine decision-making abilities of doctors.
