Open Menu

Mandatory Promotional Training For Doctors Starts At PHSA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2024 | 08:37 PM

Mandatory promotional training for doctors starts at PHSA

Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) here Tuesday commenced its four-month mandatory training for promotion of management cadre doctors from BPS-18 to BPS-19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Provincial Health Services academy (PHSA) here Tuesday commenced its four-month mandatory training for promotion of management cadre doctors from BPS-18 to BPS-19.

The training program was inaugurated by Director General (DG) PHSA, Dr Abdul Waheed.

Addressing the ceremony, DG PHSA welcomed the participants emphasizing the importance of the program in shaping the future leaders of our healthcare system.

The mandatory promotional training program is designed to enhance the knowledge, technical expertise of management cadre doctors and to prepare them for increased responsibilities and leadership roles.

The training would include a blend of theory, practical sessions, case studies and interactive workshops to refine decision-making abilities of doctors.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Governor Kundi extends praise to Forces over succe ..

Governor Kundi extends praise to Forces over successful operation in Zhob

4 minutes ago
 Rana Tanveer meets Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister ..

Rana Tanveer meets Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister for Agriculture

4 minutes ago
 Advisor Health attends ceremony on successful thro ..

Advisor Health attends ceremony on successful thrombolysis treatment of 206 stro ..

4 minutes ago
 Awareness program on Punjab Ombudsman organized at ..

Awareness program on Punjab Ombudsman organized at Islamia College

9 minutes ago
 UN Women’s Rolling Resistance concludes with res ..

UN Women’s Rolling Resistance concludes with resounding call to end Gender-Bas ..

9 minutes ago
 ICT Police arrest 11 criminals; Illegal weapons, l ..

ICT Police arrest 11 criminals; Illegal weapons, liquor seized

9 minutes ago
LESCO to purchase 750,000 single phase meters

LESCO to purchase 750,000 single phase meters

9 minutes ago
 NA session to continue till Dec 20

NA session to continue till Dec 20

9 minutes ago
 LHC upholds death penalty of convict in double mur ..

LHC upholds death penalty of convict in double murder case

1 minute ago
 KP Assembly body on Revenue, Estate holds meeting

KP Assembly body on Revenue, Estate holds meeting

1 minute ago
 DMC students outshines in IMO

DMC students outshines in IMO

1 minute ago
 Pakistan, Afghanistan crucial for each other, says ..

Pakistan, Afghanistan crucial for each other, says Special Assistant to KP CM on ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan