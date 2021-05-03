UrduPoint.com
Mandi Bahauddin Cylinder Blast Claims Two Lives

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 12:40 PM

Mandi Bahauddin cylinder blast claims two lives

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Two women were killed and another sustained injuries in a cylinder blast incident at Mandi Bahauddin's area Kot Phulley Shah on Monday.

Rescue sources said that the blast occurred due to the explosion of a gas cylinder at a house in Mandi Bahauddin, which claimed two lives.

Right after the incident, rescue teams arrived at the scene and shifted the victims to a nearby hospital, a private news channel reported.

