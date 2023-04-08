Close
Mandokhail Demands 'full Court Bench' For Hearing Of Polls Case

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Mandokhail demands 'full court bench' for hearing of polls case

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Chairman of the Special Committee on Affected Employees of the National Assembly Dr. Qadir Khan Mandokhail on Saturday demanded of constituting a Supreme Court's full bench for hearing of a case pertaining to elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Talking to a Private news Channel, the formation of a larger bench of the supreme court is only solution to the prevailing constitutional, political and legal crises in the country.

He claimed that holding elections once and at the same time in the entire country would only ensure transparency and fairness.

Mandokhail said the country can move forward only by implementing Bhutto Shaheed' s constitution, adding the martyrdom of Bhutto was a judicial murder and the PPP founder was a victim of judicial injustice.

He also condemned and termed April 4 as the "darkest day" in the history of the country on which PPP founder and the Constitution were "murdered", adding, PPP categorically demanded justice for the Bhutto murder case.

Replying to a question, he said state institutions should need to work within their constitutional domains, adding, ruling coalition government was not violating the Constitution rather it showed the reservation.

