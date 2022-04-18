UrduPoint.com

Mandokhail For Including Anti-terrorism Clause In FIR Against Accused Attacking Sindh House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2022 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Abdul Qadir Mandokhail on Monday urged to include the anti-terrorism clause in the First Information Report (FIR) registered against the persons involved in the attack on Sindh House Islamabad.

Speaking in the National Assembly on a point of order, he said a privilege motion was moved by the members of the National Assembly in this regard, but the former speaker assembly had not taken any action on it.

He requested the speaker to send the privilege motion to the committee for further action.

He said that police officers should be summoned for a detailed report on the incident.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPPP) MNA Salahuddin Ayubi condemned the attack on Sindh house and said elements involved in the incident must be taken into task.

He also suggested constituting a parliamentary committee to look into the Sindh house incident.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz(PML-N) lawmaker Mehnaz Akbar Aziz felicitated Raja Pervaiz Ashraf for being elected a speaker of the National Assembly said supremacy of the parliament must not be compromised.

She asked the political parties in the government to work for the welfare of the masses. She asked the political parties not to use women for their political agenda. She regretted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has used women for their political agenda.

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Rubina Irfan highlighted the issues of Balochisan province and asked the government to take concrete steps to resolve these.

She said that the majority of Balochistan MNAs are extending full support to the present coalition government and it was the obligation of the present regime to solve the problems of the areas.

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Noorul Hassan Tanvir expressed the hope that all the development projects stopped by the PIT government will be completed on time under the leadership of Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif.

He alleged that during the tenure of PTI, prices of all the basic items used by common people were on rise.

Muhammad Mueen Wattoo of PML-N expressed confidence that the country would progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and take all allied political parties along on national and international issues.

Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha of PML-N expressed serious concerns over the April-3 ruling given by the former deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri, in the light of Article 5 of the Constitution, on April 3.

He criticized the past government of PTI government for inordinate delay in convening the meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) that had great significance to resolve the outstanding issues of the provinces.

He said there should be strict accountability of those who violated the Constitution in the matters related to CCI, National Finance Commission (NFC) award and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

