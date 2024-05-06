Mandokhail takes oath as governor Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, the PML N Balochistan president and newly-appointed governor of Balochistan, on Monday took oath of office.

Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Hashim Kakar administered the oath to 24th Governor of Balochistan.

Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti and the outgoing governor Abdul Wali Kakar parliamentarians, political figures and goverment officials also attended the ceremony.

