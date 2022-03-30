Mandokhel files petitions for including new sections in Sindh House attack case

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Member National Assembly Abdul Qadir Mandokhel on Wednesday filed two petitions in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Farrukh Fareed seeking inclusion of the provisions of terrorism and contempt of court in Sindh House attack case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Member National Assembly Abdul Qadir Mandokhel on Wednesday filed two petitions in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Farrukh Fareed seeking inclusion of the provisions of terrorism and contempt of court in Sindh House attack case.

He filed these petitions when ADSJ Fareed was presiding over the hearing of an application filed by Member National Assembly (MNA) Mandokhel to seek identification and arrest of suspects who had attacked the Sindh House on March 18.

The court adjourned the hearing till April 5 after issuing notice to the Islamabad Capital Territory Police.

It may be added that Secretariat Police Station had registered a case was under sections 186, 188, 147, 149 and 422 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) against the persons involved in an attack on Sindh House.