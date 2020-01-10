Mandoor, Gujar Banr declared Community Game Reserves

UrduPoint.com
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has notified Mandoor area and Gujar Banr as Community Managed Game Reserves to be managed by owners of the land in strict adherence to KP Community Games Reserve Rules 2019.

Any ownership rights in favour of any person except in the relevant revenue record has not been notified by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forestry, Environment and Wildlife Department.

The declaration of game reserves has been made under Wildlife and Biodiversity (Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Management) Act 2015.

