Mandra girl’s turns to be her ‘murderer’, killed in shooting of accomplices

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The real uncle of the 7-year girl, who was arrested by the Mandra Police on Monday night for her rape and murder, was seriously injured in a shooting of his accomplices and died while being shifted to the hospital on Tuesday morning.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused Sunil, who was arrested last night, was being taken to recover the weapon used in the murder when his accomplices opened fire on the police.

The accused, who was the victim’s real uncle, was addicted to ice and lived near her house.

During initial investigations, the accused told the police that he lured the girl on Easter (Sunday) on the pretext of food and drinks, and took her to an under-construction building where he tried to rape her.

When the girl screamed, the accused first cut her throat with scissors, then hit her head with a brick, and strangled her to death. Later he raped her dead body.

The accused, after the heinous incident, returned home and later joined the family in the search for the girl who had gone missing on Sunday. The police interrogated the accused due to his suspicious actions, and he confessed to committing the heinous crime.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated the Assistant Superintendent of Police Gujar Khan and the Mandra Police team for arresting the suspect within 24 hours of the tragic incident and for bravely performing their duty despite the firing of his accomplices.