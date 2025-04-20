Mandra Police Arrest 2 Car Thieves
Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2025 | 01:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The Mandra Police on Sunday arrested two accused, involved in car theft, with the stolen vehicle.
According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused had stolen a Suzuki Mehran car worth thousands of rupees from Mandra a month ago.
The police registered a case and used all means including human intelligence to trace and arrest the accused. The stolen car was also recovered.
The accused were identified as Fayyaz and Hassan.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mandra Police arrest 2 car thieves3 minutes ago
-
ITP facilitates over 42,000 applicants, collects 121miln revenue in first quarter of 20253 minutes ago
-
ICT Police deploys over 1,500 personnel under special Easter security plan3 minutes ago
-
122,000 beneficiaries to get BISP financial assistance in Lodhran1 hour ago
-
Success of Overseas convention acknowledged by OPF members2 hours ago
-
Profession of newspaper hawkers least popular amid decline in print sale2 hours ago
-
Rwandan Foreign Affairs Minister arrives in Islamabad2 hours ago
-
NCA nurtures future artists by instilling strong foundation in critical thinking, creativity, techni ..2 hours ago
-
PMD warns citizens to take precautions amid heatwave conditions2 hours ago
-
Massive polio vaccination drive to kick off tomorrow2 hours ago
-
Social Media platforms overflow with Easter greetings, showcasing Pakistan's unity3 hours ago
-
Board of Revenue seeks explanation from DC Tank for ignoring SMBR order3 hours ago