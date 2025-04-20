Mandra Police arrest 2 car thieves

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The Mandra Police on Sunday arrested two accused, involved in car theft, with the stolen vehicle.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused had stolen a Suzuki Mehran car worth thousands of rupees from Mandra a month ago.

The police registered a case and used all means including human intelligence to trace and arrest the accused. The stolen car was also recovered.

The accused were identified as Fayyaz and Hassan.