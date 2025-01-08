Mandra Police hold 3 proclaimed offenders

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The Mandra Police on Tuesday arrested three proclaimed offenders involved in a case of attempted murder and aerial firing.

The accused were identified as Abubakar, Usman and Jahanzeb, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the Airport Police held the accused Masood, wanted in the case of hurling threats to a citizen, and Waseem, wanted in the case of cheque dishonour.