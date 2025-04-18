Mandra Police Nab Accused For Assaulting On Woman
Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2025 | 05:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The Mandra Police on Friday arrested an accused for allegedly assaulting on a married woman.
According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the victim woman in her complaint with the Mandra Police claimed that the accused Talat forcibly entered the house in the absence of her husband and tried to assault on her.
The police registered a case and arrested the accused.
