Mandra Police seize big cache of fireworks, arrest one accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The Mandra Police on Thursday seized a big cache of fireworks arresting an accused.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the arrested accused was identified as Ijaz.

The fireworks recovered included different firecrackers such as 134 pomegranates, 130 large shells, 600 other shells, 55 China sticks, 360 boxes of China crackers and 150 other items.

Appreciating the Mandra Police for seizure of big quantity of fireworks, Superintendent of Police Saddar Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar vowed that those who endangered the lives of citizens through fireworks would not escape the long arms of the law.

Action would continue against those selling and setting off fireworks, he added.