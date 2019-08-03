Mandviwala condemns Indian aggression at LoC

Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala Saturday condemned Indian aggression at the Line of Control (LoC) and urged international community to play role in resolving the longstanding Kashmir issue

He in a statement issued here said targeting civilian population by Indian forces was a blatant violation of ceasefire along LoC, where innocent and unarmed citizens were being martyred.

The deputy chairman asked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give positive response to the mediation offer extended by US President Donald Trump.