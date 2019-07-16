Mandviwala grieves over loss of lives in Neelum Valley flood

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) : Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwala Tuesday expressed grief over the loss of lives and properties caused by the heavy rains and flash floods hitting the Neelum Valley of Azad Kashmir

In a statement issue here, he urged the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and authorities concerned to expedite relief activities in the affected areas besides ensuring their safe evacuation.

Mandviwala said that he equally shared the grief of victim's families and stand with them in their time of trial.