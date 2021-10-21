Mandviwala prays court to quash reference under new law

An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday sought comments from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) till November 3, on a plea seeking quashing of kidney hills reference against former deputy chairman Saleem Mandviwala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday sought comments from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) till November 3, on a plea seeking quashing of kidney hills reference against former deputy chairman Saleem Mandviwala.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the reference filed by NAB against Senator Mandviwala and others.

In his acquittal plea, Mandviwala stated that he was a member of senate and also a businessman. The reference was a politically fabricated, he claimed.

The petitioner said after a new NAB Ordinance this case didn't fall now in jurisdiction of accountability court.

The transaction, under which the case was prepared, was a matter related Federal board of Revenue (FBR) and Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

He prayed the court to shift the matter to the concerned institution. The court served notices to respondents and sought comments till November 3.

The reference had alleged Mandviwala to assist the accused Ijaz Haroon in selling of kidney hills plots to Omni Group's Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed.