Mandviwala, Shibli condole with Asad Qaiser

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Acting Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala has expressed heartfelt sorrow over the demise of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser's uncle and prayed for the late.

Meanwhile, Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz has also condoled the National Assembly Speaker on his uncle's death.

In their condolence messages received here, they prayed to Almighty Allah for forgiveness and elevation of the deceased soul.