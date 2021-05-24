UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mandviwala's Indictment Postponed Till June 10

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 07:09 PM

Mandviwala's indictment postponed till June 10

An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday postponed the indictment of former deputy chairman senate Saleem Mandviwala and other accused till June 10, in Kidney Hills corruption reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday postponed the indictment of former deputy chairman senate Saleem Mandviwala and other accused till June 10, in Kidney Hills corruption reference.

The charges couldn't be framed against the accused this day due to the incomplete attendance.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the graft reference against former deputy chairman senate and other co-accused filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Accused Saleem Mandviwala and Ijaz Haroon appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, defence lawyer Qasim Saleem Abbasi produced the medical report of a co-accused Abdul Qadir before the judge and prayed the court to indict the accused through video link.

He said that Mandviwala's alleged front man Abdul Qadir had gone through a surgery recently and couldn't be able to appear before court currently as the doctors had advised him one month bed rest.

The court asked the lawyer to inform the court after taking information that whether the accused was available today for indictment on video link.

After a recession in hearing, the defence lawyer told the court that his client would appear in person on next hearing for indictment and prayed to adjourned hearing for now. The court accepted the request and adjourned hearing of the case till June 10.

It may be mentioned here that the NAB had alleged the accused for selling the plots on government land. Saleem Mandviwala facilitated the accused for selling the plots to Omni Groups' Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption Senate National Accountability Bureau Man May June Government Mandviwala Mauser Plastic Industries Limited Court

Recent Stories

Spain leave Ramos out of youthful Euro 2020 squad

2 minutes ago

US journalist detained in Myanmar: employer

2 minutes ago

Balochistan to include more public welfare schemes ..

2 minutes ago

Those Who Threatened to Blow Up Ryanair Plane Dema ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan, US National Security Advisers meet in Ge ..

5 minutes ago

Polish Official Says AstraZeneca to Once Again Del ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.