Mandviwalla Announces Panel Of Presiding Officers For Senate Session

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 05:27 PM

Mandviwalla announces panel of presiding officers for Senate session

Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla Tuesday announced panel of presiding officers to conduct the proceedings of 294th Senate session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla Tuesday announced panel of presiding officers to conduct the proceedings of 294th Senate session.

Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah, Sitara Ayaz and Maula Bakhsh Chandio would conduct the proceedings of the Upper House of the Parliament in absence of chairman and deputy chairman.

More Stories From Pakistan

