Mandviwalla Asks World Bank To Focus On Pakistan's Remote Areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ):Deputy Chairman Senate, Saleem Mandviwalla Thursday said that the World Bank should focus on remote areas of Pakistan to bring real change in the country's development dynamics.

Taxation and governance were other areas which it should also concentrate, he said in a meeting with country director of World Bank Najy Benhassine who called on him in his office.

The deputy chairman asserted the need for accountability of agencies in the country and said that with respect to taxes, minimal people to people contact must be ensured.

Both the dignitaries exchanged views over development issues especially pertaining to health and education in Pakistan, said a press release.

Najy Benhassine assured Mandviwalla of his organization's support and said that he is particularly interested in promoting low level education in girls.

He said that in order to ensure that women are not shut out of the development ambit, incentivizing education in Pakistan was imperative. Agriculture, environment and renewable energy are other areas of focus of the World Bank.

Najy Benhassine recommended that a consultation program must be developed where Senate Committees interact with World Bank officers to discuss issues that befall Pakistan.

He said the World Bank would like to step back and review the gaps present in various sectors in Pakistan. He also recommended an organized session on the World Bank for Parliamentarians.

Deputy Chairman Senate assured the country director of his complete support.

