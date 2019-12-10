Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla Tuesday called for urgent policy interventions and international collaborations to address the issue of various eye diseases and cataract in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla Tuesday called for urgent policy interventions and international collaborations to address the issue of various eye diseases and cataract in the country.

During a meeting with Dr. Robert Lamont, a senior Physician and Consultant in Eyes, Mandviwalla said that Pakistan would welcome international experts to enhance local capacities and help in improving systems to cater to the needs of the society.

Robert Lamont was a well-known US based Eye physician and consultant in the field of curing cataracts and runs international hospitals and health facilities focusing on cataracts.

Mandviwalla said that collaboration in health sector was the need of the hour.

Dr. Robert informed that currently 2.1 million Pakistanis were suffering from cataracts.

He appreciated views of Deputy Chairman Senate and agreed to open up such health facilities in Pakistan which would provide eye related health care to patients in Pakistan.