UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mandviwalla Calls For Int'l Collaborations To Address Eye Diseases

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 08:04 PM

Mandviwalla calls for int'l collaborations to address eye diseases

Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla Tuesday called for urgent policy interventions and international collaborations to address the issue of various eye diseases and cataract in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla Tuesday called for urgent policy interventions and international collaborations to address the issue of various eye diseases and cataract in the country.

During a meeting with Dr. Robert Lamont, a senior Physician and Consultant in Eyes, Mandviwalla said that Pakistan would welcome international experts to enhance local capacities and help in improving systems to cater to the needs of the society.

Robert Lamont was a well-known US based Eye physician and consultant in the field of curing cataracts and runs international hospitals and health facilities focusing on cataracts.

Mandviwalla said that collaboration in health sector was the need of the hour.

Dr. Robert informed that currently 2.1 million Pakistanis were suffering from cataracts.

He appreciated views of Deputy Chairman Senate and agreed to open up such health facilities in Pakistan which would provide eye related health care to patients in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate From Million

Recent Stories

On Int. Human Rights Day, Dubai Foundation for Wom ..

51 minutes ago

Civil Twin Renewable Middle East launches business ..

51 minutes ago

CRA delegation meets IGP Sindh police

7 minutes ago

Gold price remain stable at Rs 84, 400 per tola 1 ..

7 minutes ago

NHL Announces Program to Tackle Racist, Homophobic ..

7 minutes ago

Plans for Putin Attending Ex-Mayor's Memorial to B ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.