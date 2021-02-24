ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla on Wednesday visited the residence of former Chief Minister Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah to condole the death of his daughter.

Saleem Mandviwalla expressed heartfelt condolences and offered Fateha for the departed soul, said a press release issued by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) secretariat.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and strength and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.