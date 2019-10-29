UrduPoint.com
Mandviwalla Felicitates Turkish People, Govt On National Day

Tue 29th October 2019 | 10:10 PM

Mandviwalla felicitates Turkish people, govt on National Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla has extended felicitations to the people and the government of Turkey on the occasion of National Day.

He said Turkish people had rendered supreme sacrifices for democracy and Pakistan values its ties with Turkey.

He said Pakistan wanted to broaden its relations with Turkey and open new avenues for mutual benefit. He said Turkey was a great country and Pakistan placed relations with it in high esteem.

