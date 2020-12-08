UrduPoint.com
Mandviwalla For Across Board Accountability

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 01:20 AM

Mandviwalla for across board accountability

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla Monday urged for across the board accountability. Talking to a private news channel, he said he had presented himself for the accountability urging the national anti-graft watchdog to hold the accountability process against all without any discrimination.

To a question, he said as far as his asset detail was concerned he had declared everything before the department concerned.

