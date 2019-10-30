Mandviwalla for chalking out mechanism to boost trade with Central Asian States

Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla Wednesday said that Pakistan provided shortest route through sea, land and aerial link for trade and economic activities for the Central Asian States (CARs) and there was need to chalk out a mechanism to boost trade and business cooperation by utilizing all the viable options of connectivity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) : Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla Wednesday said that Pakistan provided shortest route through sea, land and aerial link for trade and economic activities for the Central Asian States (CARs) and there was need to chalk out a mechanism to boost trade and business cooperation by utilizing all the viable options of connectivity.

The Senate Deputy Chairman expressed these views during a meeting with Ambassador of Turkmenistan Atadjan Movlamov who called on him here.

He said Pakistan valued it ties with CARs and particularly Turkmenistan and desired to expand these ties at bilateral and multilateral level.

He said that leadership of the two sides had always placed bilateral relations at high esteem and therefore steps needed to be taken to bring people of the two sides more close.

Mandviwalla pointed out that there was huge potential for enhancing trade and in this regard business communities of the two sides needed to be connected.

He proposed organizing investment conferences between Pakistan and Turkmenistan. He said that Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and board of Investment (BOI) must take practical steps to engage business communities of the two countries.

He said Islamabad and Ashgabat had initiated some important projects. TAPI and TAP projects needed to be expedited to overcome the energy crisis.

Saleem Mandviwalla also proposed direct flights between Pakistan and Turkmenistan as such an initiative would boost trade and tourism sectors.

He said that investors could explore the possibilities of investment and initiate joint ventures in different sectors.

Senator Kalsoom Parveen, Convener of Pakistan- Turkmenistan Friendship Group in the Senate was also present in the meeting.

Mandviwalla and Senator Kalsoom Parveen stressed the need for enhancing parliamentary cooperation and bilateral institutional linkages.

Senator Kalsoom said Turkmenistan was an important country and the friendship groups could play a vital role for boosting cooperation and promoting people to people contacts.

Saleem Mandviwalla called upon the friendship group to hold frequent meetings to explore ways and means to further boost cooperation.

The Ambassador said Pakistan was an important country and his government wanted to further deepen the bond of friendship between the two countries.

He said that both sides were working closely on different projects.

He agreed with the views of Senate Deputy Chairman to enhance trade and business cooperation for mutual benefit of the two sides.

He said steps were being taken to encourage more exchanges at business and trade level.

He thanked the Deputy Chairman for his candid views to boost bilateral cooperation and enhance parliamentary exchanges.

Meanwhile, in a separate meeting with Akan Rekhmetullin, Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Deputy Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla underscored the need for enhancing trade and investment between Pakistan and Kazakhstan for mutual benefit of the people of the two countries.

The Deputy Chairman observed that it was in the interest of both the countries to have a proper channel for bilateral trade and investment, said a press release.

He said Kazakhstan was an important country for Pakistan and we placed the mutual beneficial relationship with Kazakhstan at high esteem.

The Deputy Chairman Senate also proposed direct flights between Pakistan and Kazakhstan. He said that frequent exchange of business delegations would bring people of the two countries closer.