Mandviwalla for ensuring SOPs in Parliament Lodges to contain coronavirus spread

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla Friday directed Capital Development Authority (CDA) for carrying out spray besides ensuring standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the Parliament Lodges to contain coronavirus spread.

He directed this while chairing Senate House Committee meeting here.

Capital Development Authority (CDA) officials briefed the Senate panel about the steps taken for cleanliness in the Parliament Lodges.

The deputy chairman also expressed displeasure over the delay of under construction block in the lodges and directed for hiring the consultant at the earliest.

The senators asked for the provision of masks and sanitizer to the lodges' staffers as mostly, they were roaming without masks.

The meeting was attended by senators Kalsoom Parven, Samina Saeed and CDA officials.