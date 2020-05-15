UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mandviwalla For Ensuring SOPs In Parliament Lodges To Contain Coronavirus Spread

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 08:58 PM

Mandviwalla for ensuring SOPs in Parliament Lodges to contain coronavirus spread

Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla Friday directed Capital Development Authority (CDA) for carrying out spray besides ensuring standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the Parliament Lodges to contain coronavirus spread

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla Friday directed Capital Development Authority (CDA) for carrying out spray besides ensuring standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the Parliament Lodges to contain coronavirus spread.

He directed this while chairing Senate House Committee meeting here.

Capital Development Authority (CDA) officials briefed the Senate panel about the steps taken for cleanliness in the Parliament Lodges.

The deputy chairman also expressed displeasure over the delay of under construction block in the lodges and directed for hiring the consultant at the earliest.

The senators asked for the provision of masks and sanitizer to the lodges' staffers as mostly, they were roaming without masks.

The meeting was attended by senators Kalsoom Parven, Samina Saeed and CDA officials.

Related Topics

Senate Parliament Capital Development Authority Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Covid-19 positive cases in tobacco factory, exampl ..

30 minutes ago

MoHAP Undersecretary visits Obaidullah Hospital in ..

1 hour ago

Al-Othaimeen Calls for the Transfer of Successful ..

1 hour ago

Disbursement under Ehsas Programme, wheat procurem ..

2 minutes ago

Turkish Police Detain 38 People Suspected of Attac ..

2 minutes ago

Precautionary measures essential as Covid-19 may l ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.