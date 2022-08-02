ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Saleem Mandviwalla wants the government to conduct a forensic audit of the record presented by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in foreign funding case as to ensure a transparent trial.

"I will write a letter to the government and the Prime Minister to hold a forensic audit of it, as I think the money involved in the foreign funding case is far bigger than the one declared under the trial," Mandviwalla said in a presser here on Tuesday.

Mandviwalla was of the view that PTI's foreign funding case was so big, that a cabinet committee or commission should be made to investigate it further. "I think the true picture of this case will come to fore after the investigation, as huge money laundering was done on the name of PTI and Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital," he said.