Mandviwalla For Further Strengthening Pak-Germany Bilateral Relations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 07:13 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla Thursday emphasized the need to further strengthen the existing bilateral relations between Pakistan and Germany through enhancing parliamentary ties and cooperation in various areas of mutual interest.

He said this while talking to Bernhard Schlagheck, Ambassador of Germany in Pakistan here at Parliament House , said a press release issued here.

The Deputy Chairman Senate observed that parliamentary parleys were highly significant in creating an atmosphere of understanding and therefore the parliamentary friendship groups from both sides needed to play an active role.

He said that Pakistan desired to expand further the economic and trade relations with Germany.

He also recalled his visits to Germany and said that both sides shared a vision aimed at development.

Senator Mandviwalla underscored the need to bring the trade bodies and chambers of commerce more close to each other for benefit of the people of both sides as there existed a huge scope for investment in different sectors.

Senators Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Convener of the Pakistan-Germany Friendship Group in the Senate emphasized the need for exploring new avenues of cooperation.

He emphasized the need for increasing parliamentary linkages to bring people of the two sides more closely.

He said that Germany was a friendly country and we desired to further enhance cooperation with it.

The ambassador said that we had a decentralized system like Pakistan and there were many similarities between Pakistan and Germany.

He said that Pakistan was a great country with hospitable people and lovely culture.

He also expressed his well wishes to the Deputy Chairman and agreed with his views for enhanced bilateral cooperation and interaction at parliamentary and other levels.

