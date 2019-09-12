Mandviwalla for increased parliamentary, trade ties between Pakistan, Sweden

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla Thursday underlined the need for enhanced trade and parliamentary linkages between Pakistan and Sweden, besides further activating the parliamentary friendship groups, which would help give a boost to economic cooperation.

He expressed these views in a meeting with Ambassador of Sweden Ingrid Johansson here at the Parliament House, a Senate Secretariat press release said.

The deputy chairman said existing trade volume between the two countries was not up to the mark and stressed the need to further explore opportunities for mutually beneficial trade and investment opportunities.

Mandviwalla emphasized that parliaments could play a vital role in increased people-to-people contacts, adding parliamentarians of the two sides must have frequent interactions to learn from each other's experiences and share ideas on issues of bilateral concern.

He proposed formulating an experience sharing mechanism between the two parliaments to benefit from the technical expertise as well as insight on each other's working.

The meeting was also attended by Senators Sitara Ayaz and Behramand Tangi, who called for boosting cooperation in different sectors including education and health.

They said Sweden was the best example where women played an active role in national development, and Pakistan could also take benefit from the rich experience of Sweden in mainstreaming women into the development process to expedite growth and prosperity of the country.

"The both sides need to make collective efforts to revive these relations to optimal level in all the areas of mutual interest", he maintained.

The deputy chairman also extended invitation for the Speaker of Swedish Parliament to visit Pakistan, which was accepted by the ambassador.

Swedish Ambassador agreed with the views of Deputy Chairman Senate and said enhanced cooperation between the two countries would usher a new era of development and open up new vistas of bilateral cooperation.

She thanked the deputy chairman for candid views on increased institutional cooperation.